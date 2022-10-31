Software Developer

Oct 31, 2022

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Software Developer to realise the detailed design through programming and configuration and provide guidance and mentoring to other software developers.
Requirements:

  • Relevant IT tertiary qualification
  • C# ASP.Net SQL
  • Knowledge of JSON and SSIS packages
  • At least 5 years’ experience in the above
  • Experience in an ATM (cash dispensing) software development environment would be an advantage.
  • Previous experience in the Agile (Scrum) framework would be preferable.
  • Understanding of API integration patterns (Swagger files)

Desired Skills:

  • JSON
  • SSIS
  • C#
  • ASP.Net
  • Scrum

