Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Software Developer to realise the detailed design through programming and configuration and provide guidance and mentoring to other software developers.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT tertiary qualification
- C# ASP.Net SQL
- Knowledge of JSON and SSIS packages
- At least 5 years’ experience in the above
- Experience in an ATM (cash dispensing) software development environment would be an advantage.
- Previous experience in the Agile (Scrum) framework would be preferable.
- Understanding of API integration patterns (Swagger files)
Desired Skills:
- JSON
- SSIS
- C#
- ASP.Net
- Scrum