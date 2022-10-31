Software Engineer Intermediate/ Snr Java Developer – R0727 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Software Engineer Intermediate/ Snr Java Developer
- Java EE
- EJB (Back-end)
- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
- Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Angular
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
- Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)
- PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS ECS / Fargate / Lambda)
- Build Tools (Maven)
- Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
- Git, Bitbucket
- Jira, Confluence
- DevOps
