SQL Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Reputable IT Organization in JHB is looking for a Backup Engineer (Commvault) to join their team. Join an organization who has built a reputation as one of the leaders in data storage.

Desired Skills:

Good interpersonal

presentation and communication skills Strong customer service orientation IP Network

WAN and LAN free (SAN) based data backup design and configuration. (familiarity) Unix and/or Windows systems administration experience Performing Restores Backup Monitoring and Reporting Tool Installation Troubleshooting Backup Failures Installation

Configuration and Administration of BAAS Perform all chargeback estimation

provisioning

and documentation tasks in a timely manner Self-motivated and can work within a team MS Office literacy (MS Word

MS Excel

and MS Outlook essential) Ability to work independently and meet daily tasks Ability to work under pressure Excellent written and verbal communication skills Strong attention to detail

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Seeking a dynamic person to join the Service Delivery Team to technically look after the Cloud Clients as a backup engineer:

– Daily checks of customers backup status

– Maintaining, troubleshooting, and configuring backups

– Daily checks done via BAAS Portal and Reports

– Notify and liaise with customers on Backup failures and rectify all Backup failures, where appropriate (via Email and

Telephonically)

– Escalate issues or problems that cannot be rectified by the Service Delivery Team

– Troubleshooting backup failures

– Perform ad-hoc requests from the customer (restores / add- remove servers from backups / re-run failed backups etc.)

– Delivering presentations and demonstrations to prospective and current clients on solutions offered

– Engagement with the customers and interpretation of their needs and derivation of advice for prospective products that

are aligned with the customers’ demands

– Add customers to the portal and configure backups (Servers/Desktops and laptops)

– Help with Call Desk administration and various Call desk tasks

