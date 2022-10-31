Technology Integrator & Technical Lead – G0899 – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 31, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Technology Integrator & Technical Lead

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Object Oriented Programming
  • Java 8
  • JEE
  • JPA (Hibernate)
  • JSF (Rich Faces)
  • Spring MVC
  • Spring Boot (highly advantageous)
  • AWS, Docker (highly advantageous)
  • Quarkus, Kubernetes (highly advantageous)
  • Junit
  • Mockito
  • REST
  • Microservice Architecture
  • HTML, CSS
  • JavaScript / Typescript
  • Angular 8/9/10
  • js 10
  • NPM
  • Oracle, DB2
  • Glassfish (Payara)
  • Maven
  • Git
  • Bitbucket
  • Jenkins
  • SonarQube
  • Nexus
  • CI/CD
  • Linux
  • IntelliJ

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • GIT
  • Angular8/9/10

