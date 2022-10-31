Why SA is seeing a fibre boom

South Africa’s fibre subscriptions have soared over 4 200% over the past seven years, and amidst growing demand for fast, secure and reliable internet, 2023 could be the year that fibre finally overtakes fixed broadband subscriptions, say telecommunications experts.

Diana Becker of MJL Communications notes that fibre optics could be a game-changer for South Africa, enabling the country to bridge the digital divide to better compete in global markets.

“The pandemic significantly accelerated the pace of digitisation, and the reality is that we’re now living in a digital-first world characterised by trends like e-commerce, the internet of things (IoT), and cloud computing,” he says.

“As a result, consumers and businesses have come to expect a seamless online experience where they can upload and download videos, podcasts, images and information almost instantaneously, without delays, buffering and dropped connections.

“This is where fibre optics is a game-changer. Not only is fibre significantly faster than DSL lines, but it also helps to avoid issues such as peak traffic overloads and throttling, as well as providing added security benefits.”

According to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA), the number of fixed line broadband subscriptions increased from 1.1 million to 1.7 million in the seven years between 2015 and 2021 – an increase of 61%.

By contrast, fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and fibre-to-the-building (FTTB) subscriptions skyrocketed from 31,843 to 1.3 million over the same period, achieving growth of more than 4,231%.

Simultaneously, the World Bank estimates that the digital economy has grown nearly two and a half times faster than the global economy over the past 15 years, now representing around 15.5% of global GDP.

“To compete in this environment and seize advantage of the opportunities that the digital economy is creating, consumers and businesses need the foundation of a solid internet connection. And fibre optics offer the best solution available,” says Diana.

The growth benefits of fibre

Simply put, fibre optic cables carry data in light pulses through glass or plastic tubes. These can convey far greater amounts of information than the copper cables used by DSL lines, achieving internet speeds of up to 20 times faster than regular internet cables.

Its greater speed therefore makes fibre internet the solution of choice for households and businesses that use multiple devices such as tablets and laptops or have high-quality 4K televisions.

Additionally, fibre cables are thinner, lighter and more durable, avoiding many of the interruptions and faults that often plague copper wires for greater consistency and steadier signal.

These benefits mean that fibre represents clear opportunities for growth, both for local businesses participating in the digital economy and for fibre providers, states Arnoux Maré, co-owner of MJL Communications and CEO of Innovative Solutions Group.

“For businesses, clients and consumers have come to expect quality online availability and reachability, while poor internet connectivity risks losing customers to a competitor. Likewise, high speed internet creates new business opportunities by enabling companies to compete for international clients, offer virtual tours, and deliver data-rich, professional digital presentations,” he says.

“And for fibre solutions providers such as MJL Communications, the South African market remains largely untapped, with enormous future growth potential as businesses and households increasingly make the switch.”