1,3m lone workers now using connected safety solutions

According to a new research report from the analyst firm Berg Insight, the market value for lone worker protection solutions and services in Europe and North America reached an estimated €100-million and €65-million respectively in 2021.

In Europe and North America, the market value is anticipated to grow to €135-million and €95-million respectively by 2026.

Berg Insight estimates that the user base of lone worker safety solutions in Europe and North America was 1,3-million at the end of 2021. In Europe, the number of users is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 890 000 at the end of 2021 to reach close to 1,4-million at the end of 2026. The North American market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13,2%, from 420 000 users at the end of 2021 to 780 000 users at the end of 2026.

The lone worker safety solution market in Europe and North America is served by various companies offering hardware devices, software solutions and alarm monitoring and response services. The majority of the solution providers on the market today focuses on software services and only a few companies also develop dedicated lone worker devices and operate their own Alarm Receiving Centre. The UK market is the largest and most mature lone worker market, followed by the Canadian market. Legislation specifically addressing the safety of lone workers has fostered uptake in these two countries.

Companies and organisations in Europe and North America gradually adopt lone worker protection services. Drivers include occupational safety regulations, increasing employee insurance costs, higher awareness of the risks that lone workers face, as well as better understanding of efficiency benefits associated with lone worker protection services. Bolstered by technological developments, the market shows healthy growth in both Europe and North America.

“Customers increasingly favour app-based solutions over dedicated protection devices,” says Martin Backman, senior analyst at Berg Insight.

App-based solutions reduce the cost of implementation significantly since most workers already have a smartphone that could be used as an alarm device. Dedicated lone worker devices will however remain in demand, especially in certain industry sectors such as construction, manufacturing, security, retail and social care. “Outside the UK, the penetration rate of lone worker safety solutions is very low and the opportunities for solution providers are enormous”, concludes Mr. Backman.