Angular Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Nov 1, 2022

The Role: Our client, based in Sandton, is looking to hire a Front end Developer who has skills in Angular, Angular Material, CSS and SQL Scripting.

Skills and Experience:

  • 5 years+ experience as a front end developer using Angular v12.
  • Angular Material
  • CSS3 / HTML5
  • SQL scripting / Typescript
  • Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server and design/architectural patterns (e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC))
  • Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC)
  • Understanding of Agile methodologies
  • Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills
  • Attention to detail

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *