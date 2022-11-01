Angular Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: Our client, based in Sandton, is looking to hire a Front end Developer who has skills in Angular, Angular Material, CSS and SQL Scripting.
Skills and Experience:
- 5 years+ experience as a front end developer using Angular v12.
- Angular Material
- CSS3 / HTML5
- SQL scripting / Typescript
- Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server and design/architectural patterns (e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC))
- Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC)
- Understanding of Agile methodologies
- Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills
- Attention to detail