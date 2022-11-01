Automation Software Tester at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Randburg

Our client is looking for a Software Tester to identify defects and flaws during the software development process. The Delegate will report to site in Randburg.
Requirements:
- Analyse and translate business requirements into test scenarios and test cases
- Creation and maintenance of test data
- Participate in defining test approaches, test plans and test scripts
- Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to test engineering and quality control
- Contribute to the implementation of improvement initiatives, helping to drive a quality culture
- Application of various testing techniques including but not limited to unit, functional, integration and performance testing
- Develop and execute automated tests for user interface and back-office applications
- Analyse test results and prepare test completion reports
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
- ISTQB Certification
- Minimum of 4 years’ relevant experience in software testing
- Understanding of overall automation engineering concepts
- Experience in agile development practices
- Experience of working in a high-pressure environment and working to tight deadline
- Good understanding of the underlying business processes and systems
- Experience in advocate development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and continuous deployment
-
Experience in working on a number of successful projects in the web and mobile environment
-
Preferred testing technologies:
UFT,
Visual Studio Test Professional,
SOAPUI,
LoadRunner,
SQLDeveloper
Selenium
- Preferred databases technologies:
Oracle,
SQL Server,
NoSQL variants
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- Automation Software Tester
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years