Automation Software Tester at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Software Tester to identify defects and flaws during the software development process. The Delegate will report to site in Randburg.

Requirements:

Analyse and translate business requirements into test scenarios and test cases

Creation and maintenance of test data

Participate in defining test approaches, test plans and test scripts

Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to test engineering and quality control

Contribute to the implementation of improvement initiatives, helping to drive a quality culture

Application of various testing techniques including but not limited to unit, functional, integration and performance testing

Develop and execute automated tests for user interface and back-office applications

Analyse test results and prepare test completion reports

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

ISTQB Certification

Minimum of 4 years’ relevant experience in software testing

Understanding of overall automation engineering concepts

Experience in agile development practices

Experience of working in a high-pressure environment and working to tight deadline

Good understanding of the underlying business processes and systems

Experience in advocate development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and continuous deployment

Experience in working on a number of successful projects in the web and mobile environment

Preferred testing technologies:

UFT,

Visual Studio Test Professional,

SOAPUI,

LoadRunner,

SQLDeveloper

Selenium

Preferred databases technologies:

Oracle,

SQL Server,

NoSQL variants

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

