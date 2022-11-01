Automation Software Tester at Sabenza IT

Nov 1, 2022

Our client is looking for a Software Tester to identify defects and flaws during the software development process. The Delegate will report to site in Randburg.

Requirements:

  • Analyse and translate business requirements into test scenarios and test cases
  • Creation and maintenance of test data
  • Participate in defining test approaches, test plans and test scripts
  • Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to test engineering and quality control
  • Contribute to the implementation of improvement initiatives, helping to drive a quality culture
  • Application of various testing techniques including but not limited to unit, functional, integration and performance testing
  • Develop and execute automated tests for user interface and back-office applications
  • Analyse test results and prepare test completion reports

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
  • ISTQB Certification
  • Minimum of 4 years’ relevant experience in software testing
  • Understanding of overall automation engineering concepts
  • Experience in agile development practices
  • Experience of working in a high-pressure environment and working to tight deadline
  • Good understanding of the underlying business processes and systems
  • Experience in advocate development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and continuous deployment

  • Experience in working on a number of successful projects in the web and mobile environment

  • Preferred testing technologies:

UFT,
Visual Studio Test Professional,
SOAPUI,
LoadRunner,
SQLDeveloper
Selenium

  • Preferred databases technologies:

Oracle,
SQL Server,
NoSQL variants

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB
  • Automation Software Tester

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

