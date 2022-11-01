Backend Developer

Nov 1, 2022

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB

The Backend Developer is responsible for performing the back-end development life-cycle

activities including

  • Collaborating with the product owner on compilation of user business requirement
  • Translation of the above into a technical specification and impact analysis of the

solution

  • Implementation of the technical specification including unit testing
  • User documentation
  • Post development system training
  • Product maintenance & enhancements

SKILLS REQUIRED

  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Good interpersonal and team working skills
  • Creative thinking and problem-solving skills
  • Critical thinking and reasoning skills
  • Tenacity to pursue finding solutions to complex problems
  • Ability and willingness to learn from and share skills with colleagues
  • Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines
  • Ability to complete work within estimated time constraints
  • Time management skills to handle multiple task assignments and prioritize work

appropriately

  • The drive and natural tendency to keep your technology skills up to date
  • Experience in Agile/Scrum methodology advantageous
  • Ability to develop code and supporting unit tests. (Coverage assessment, mocking)
  • Must be aware of software design patterns
  • Knowledge of the Test-Driven Development

QUALIFICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGIES REQUIRED

  • IT Qualification (degree/diploma) will be an advantage
  • Languages / Frameworks:

o C#

o .Net Core 3.1 (Targeting .NET 6)

o WebApi, REST

o Entity Framework Core

o SQL

o Cloud knowledge

?

Azure / Google / AWS

?

Kubernetes

?

Docker

?

CI/CD Pipelines

o Source Control (Git)

  • The following will be advantageous:

o Distributed Computing Experience (Microservices)

o Enterprise Level Logging Knowledge (EG ELK Stack / AppInsights)

o Service Bus Tech (RabbitMQ / Azure Service Bus)

o Event Driven Architecture

o Domain Driven Design (DDD)

o Security OAuth / OIDC / Identity Server 4

o Service Stack OrmLite

o .Net Framework 4.7.2+

o HTML 5 / CSS 3, XML, JSON, Azure SQL

o Angular 2+

o DevOps mindset

o Azure Devops (Pipeline)

o Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence)

o Delphi 10+

  • Agile / scrum methodologies
  • Knowledge and understanding of OO design principles
  • Financial System and/or mobile development experience advantageous
  • Client and Server development experience

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net Core
  • .Net 6
  • WebApi
  • Rest
  • Entity Framework Core
  • SQL
  • Cloud
  • Kubernetes
  • Docker
  • CI/CD Pipelines
  • Git

