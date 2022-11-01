Bitcoin investors have no plans to sell despite ‘crypto winter’

More than two thirds of Bitcoin investors have no plans to sell their holdings in the next five years, reveals a new global poll.

A survey of cryptocurrency clients of deVere Group, finds that 68% of those questioned said they would “hodl” for at least five years.

“Hold” is a crypto slang term meaning to buy-and-hold. It implies not selling when markets go down or become volatile. It originated from a typo of “holding” as “hodling” in a 2013 online post that went viral.

The 624 respondents who took part are clients currently residing in North America, the UK, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Australasia and Latin America.

Nigel Green, chief executive and founder of deVere Group, comments: “The survey shows that despite coming 70% off its historic all-time high last November, investors remain confident about Bitcoin’s future trajectory.

“Indeed, Bitcoin remains the best-performing asset class in the world and has consistently ranked amongst the best for both traditional and crypto investment sectors over the last few years.

“These Hodlers will be aware that cryptocurrencies are set to play an increasingly dominant role in the mainstream global financial system in an ever-more tech-driven world.

“They will appreciate the value of digital, borderless, global, tamper-proof, unconfistacable currencies.”

Other recent events might have also contributed to the survey’s findings, says Green.

“News that highly influential crypto enthusiast and tech superstar entrepreneur Elon Musk would be buying – and now has bought – social media giant Twitter is likely to make people not want to sell their holdings.

“It’s a similar story with Michael Saylor. The CEO of MicroStrategy, who has spent almost $4-billion on Bitcoin, recently noted that the cryptocurrency is the only money that has the potential to align ‘all interests to focus on peaceful engagement, rational action, and productive industry’.

“Also, the soaring institutional investment is a huge sign that crypto is the future of finance and, again, this can be expected to cement individual investors’ convictions.”

An example of this increasing interest from institutional investors came in August when the world’s largest asset manager, with $10-trillion in assets under management, partnered with a crypto exchange to provide its clients with access to digital currencies.

More recently, Mastercard announced a service that allows banks to offer crypto trading. Meanwhile, Visa is to offer debit cards linked to users’ trading accounts.

While the hodl strategy appears to remain as popular as ever with Bitcoin investors, Nigel Green says it does not come without risk.

“You may have to experience wild ups and downs of Bitcoin values, which means they should have much larger risk appetites than investors of conventional assets. You should have sufficient capital capacity to avoid forced sales to meet unexpected liquidity needs,” he explains.

In addition, he says, investors should not become emotional about Bitcoin. “I’m a confirmed, long-time proponent of it. But Bitcoin should be treated as any other investment asset.”

He concludes: “Over time ‘hodling’ has proven to be a savvy strategy for Bitcoin investors. This makes sense as the cryptocurrency’s fundamentals are, in fact, becoming increasingly robust.

“The hodlers are likely to be rewarded in the near future as we expect the so-called ‘crypto winter’ is beginning to thaw.”