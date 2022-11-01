Business Analyst

Nov 1, 2022

Our client, a technology service provider is currently searching for a Business Analyst to join their team.
Requirements:

  • A minimum of 3 years extensive experience working in a similar software development/project environment
  • Experience in Investment Banking/Capital Markets/Global Markets beneficial
  • Financial Products knowledge
  • Awareness and knowledge of new technologies and how to integrate these into solutions
  • Advanced MS Office
  • Previous experience working closely with testing teams in validating all test cases have been adequately identified. Assist in the testing process within feature teams and the UAT team

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • UAT
  • Testing
  • Software development

