Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, a technology service provider is currently searching for a Business Analyst to join their team.

Requirements:

A minimum of 3 years extensive experience working in a similar software development/project environment

Experience in Investment Banking/Capital Markets/Global Markets beneficial

Financial Products knowledge

Awareness and knowledge of new technologies and how to integrate these into solutions

Advanced MS Office

Previous experience working closely with testing teams in validating all test cases have been adequately identified. Assist in the testing process within feature teams and the UAT team

only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

UAT

Testing

Software development

Learn more/Apply for this position