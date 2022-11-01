Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, a technology service provider is currently searching for a Business Analyst to join their team.
Requirements:
- A minimum of 3 years extensive experience working in a similar software development/project environment
- Experience in Investment Banking/Capital Markets/Global Markets beneficial
- Financial Products knowledge
- Awareness and knowledge of new technologies and how to integrate these into solutions
- Advanced MS Office
- Previous experience working closely with testing teams in validating all test cases have been adequately identified. Assist in the testing process within feature teams and the UAT team
only short-listed candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- UAT
- Testing
- Software development