Business Analyst in Capital Markets – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: One of our major clients is currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst with Capital Markets experience to join a derivatives markets pricing and valuations team to be the main link between business and IT in process delivery.

This is a 12 months contracting position in JHB.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications required:

BCom or BSc in a numerate field such as Computer Science or Mathematics

FRM/CFA professional finance certification is a distinct advantage

Industry recognised Business Analysis certifications

Experience required:

7+ years of Business Analysis experience in capital markets

2+ years?? financial markets experience in equities, forex, bonds, or commodities is a MUST, either from a technology, operations, or back-office perspective

Experience in derivatives pricing, trading, clearing & settlement, and risk management is an advantage

Advanced technology, analytical and communication skills

2+ years?? experience in lean/agile delivery of large projects (Scrum, Kanban, SAFe?)

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:

Liaise with stakeholders to elicit and document complex requirements in one-to-one or group workshops

Prioritise requirements with Product Owner to identify project deliverables and timeframes

Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence, and negotiate to achieve win-win outcomes.

Test and validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development

Facilitate agile ceremonies including sprint planning and sprint showcases

Help coordinate project delivery by participating in design reviews and walk-throughs to communicate systems designs and validate proposed solutions

Analyse, validate, and document business organisational and/or operational requirements and provide alternatives and make recommendations.

Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.

Define the success criteria using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification.

Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions across business

Compile training material and provide end-user training to stakeholders where relevant

Learn more/Apply for this position