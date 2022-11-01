Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Intermediate Business Analyst (Planning and Merchandise)
Qualifications
- Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.
- Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar
Experience
- Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- SAP Master Data experience
- SAP Pricing experience
- Exposure to the retail environment
- Good understanding of buying processes in the retail environment
Knowledge and Skills
- Research, document and prepare business cases. Review and advise on various business cases which will align with the business strategies of the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits).
- Actively investigate and recommend opportunities to optimize the business’ offering and add value to our customers through the solutions we provide.
- Confidently provide solutions and ensure an understanding of scope by business user.
- Implement feasible techniques to elicit and analyse business problems and translate them into business requirements.
- Evaluate technical solutions and business processes against business requirements.
- Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing – extract feedback and learnings and input back into relevant IT solution teams.
- Analyse and document project risks – recommend risk mitigation strategies.
- Actively participate in the development of the BA practice within the organisation.
- Contribute to improving ways of work for the BA community – commit to coaching (others) and being coached (self).
- Encourages immediate work colleagues to think of themselves as a team.
- Recognises others’ limitations and offers appropriate support, especially during difficult working periods.
- Demonstrates an awareness of own strengths and limitations.
- Keeps own skills and knowledge up to date as needed.
- Shares skills and relevant knowledge with others and provides guidance on how to complete tasks.
- Demonstrates a good understanding of the work of other parts of the organisation in direct contact with own area.
- Good process modelling skills
- Excellent communication, both written and verbal
- Effective relationship management and collaboration skills
- Good business and IT acumen
- Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
- Customer focused
- Analytical thinking
- Results driven
- Good planning and time management skills
- Sales and distribution knowledge (desirable)
- SAP Purchasing knowledge (desirable)
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- SAP PRICING
- SAP MASTER DATA
- SDLC
- Planning
- Merchandising
- Business Analyst
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma