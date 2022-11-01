Cobol Developer

Nov 1, 2022

Are you a Cobol Developer that wants to make better use of your skills within a growing corporation?

Our Client seeks a Cobol Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Gauteng

Experience: 5 Years

Job Description:

  • Liaison with the customer counterparts and gather the required information
  • Gathering the current state technical architecture based on the inputs from the Business Analyst and Analysis tool output
  • Document the current state technical architecture of the Application
  • Identify all the integrations and interfaces for the identified functionality
  • Draw the Integration map diagram
  • Help development teams identify and document the current state architecture and the Integration map diagrams.
  • Coordinate documentation of the business test cases
  • Building the migration plans
  • Building the cost benefit analysis document
  • Building Target Architecture diagrams, in coordination with Cloud Architects

Desired Skills:

  • Cobol
  • CICS
  • DB2

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

