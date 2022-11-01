Cobol Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you a Cobol Developer that wants to make better use of your skills within a growing corporation?
Our Client seeks a Cobol Developer to join their dynamic team.
Location: Gauteng
Experience: 5 Years
Job Description:
- Liaison with the customer counterparts and gather the required information
- Gathering the current state technical architecture based on the inputs from the Business Analyst and Analysis tool output
- Document the current state technical architecture of the Application
- Identify all the integrations and interfaces for the identified functionality
- Draw the Integration map diagram
- Help development teams identify and document the current state architecture and the Integration map diagrams.
- Coordinate documentation of the business test cases
- Building the migration plans
- Building the cost benefit analysis document
- Building Target Architecture diagrams, in coordination with Cloud Architects
Lets get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- Cobol
- CICS
- DB2
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years