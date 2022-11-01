Cobol Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you a Cobol Developer that wants to make better use of your skills within a growing corporation?

Our Client seeks a Cobol Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Gauteng

Experience: 5 Years

Job Description:

Liaison with the customer counterparts and gather the required information

Gathering the current state technical architecture based on the inputs from the Business Analyst and Analysis tool output

Document the current state technical architecture of the Application

Identify all the integrations and interfaces for the identified functionality

Draw the Integration map diagram

Help development teams identify and document the current state architecture and the Integration map diagrams.

Coordinate documentation of the business test cases

Building the migration plans

Building the cost benefit analysis document

Building Target Architecture diagrams, in coordination with Cloud Architects

Desired Skills:

Cobol

CICS

DB2

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

