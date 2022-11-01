Data Analyst

Nov 1, 2022

Our client, a technology service provider is currently searching for a Data Analyst to join their team
Requirements:

  • Excellent Power BI and Power App skills for analysis and visualization of data
  • Strong Microsoft Excel skills, using formulas for arithmetic, aggregation & lookup operations, and pivot tables
  • Proven analytic skills, including mining, evaluation, analysis, and visualization
  • Identifying patterns, describing patterns, modelling patterns, visualizing patterns
  • Technical writing experience in relevant areas, including queries, reports, and presentations
  • Adequate SQL skills
  • Willingness and ability to learn other analytic tools
  • Software Development fundamentals
  • Critical thinking skills
  • Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
  • The ability to clearly communicate complex results to technical and non-technical audiences
  • College or University degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or quantitative field
  • Microsoft Certified: Power BI Data Analyst Associate (beneficial)
  • Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals (beneficial)
  • MCSA: BI Reporting (beneficial)
  • SCRUM and Agile Methodology

