Data Analyst

Our client, a technology service provider is currently searching for a Data Analyst to join their team

Requirements:

Excellent Power BI and Power App skills for analysis and visualization of data

Strong Microsoft Excel skills, using formulas for arithmetic, aggregation & lookup operations, and pivot tables

Proven analytic skills, including mining, evaluation, analysis, and visualization

Identifying patterns, describing patterns, modelling patterns, visualizing patterns

Technical writing experience in relevant areas, including queries, reports, and presentations

Adequate SQL skills

Willingness and ability to learn other analytic tools

Software Development fundamentals

Critical thinking skills

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail

The ability to clearly communicate complex results to technical and non-technical audiences

College or University degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or quantitative field

Microsoft Certified: Power BI Data Analyst Associate (beneficial)

Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals (beneficial)

MCSA: BI Reporting (beneficial)

SCRUM and Agile Methodology

Desired Skills:

scrum

data analyst

power BI

