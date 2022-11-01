Our client, a technology service provider is currently searching for a Data Analyst to join their team
Requirements:
- Excellent Power BI and Power App skills for analysis and visualization of data
- Strong Microsoft Excel skills, using formulas for arithmetic, aggregation & lookup operations, and pivot tables
- Proven analytic skills, including mining, evaluation, analysis, and visualization
- Identifying patterns, describing patterns, modelling patterns, visualizing patterns
- Technical writing experience in relevant areas, including queries, reports, and presentations
- Adequate SQL skills
- Willingness and ability to learn other analytic tools
- Software Development fundamentals
- Critical thinking skills
- Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
- The ability to clearly communicate complex results to technical and non-technical audiences
- College or University degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or quantitative field
- Microsoft Certified: Power BI Data Analyst Associate (beneficial)
- Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals (beneficial)
- MCSA: BI Reporting (beneficial)
- SCRUM and Agile Methodology
