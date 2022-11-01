Data Centre Engineer – Cape Town – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are recruiting a DC Engineer with willingness to work shifts, as per shift roster (24 x 7 operation)

The key function of this role:

Responsible for maintaining the infrastructure integrity during planned/unplanned maintenance

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric / Grade 12 qualification

Preferred Qualification:

CompTIA N+

CompTIA A+

Experience Required:

2 years?? experience within an Capitec IT environment

Proven experience in the Data Centre environment

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Daily plant checks

Responsible for installs, moves and changes according to an approved set of standards

Update processes, procedures, and knowledge base documentation

Servicing client??s needs

System Support – Monitor certain application systems and networks to ensure they function efficiently

Deliver a high standard of work

Implement our knowledge to the problem

Implement our knowledge to the problem

Operational responsibilities

Implement and install production and non-production hardware and services within the data center space

Network Installations

Break Fix installations

Using an asset management tool (Nlyte) to maintain and plan data center space

Supervising and coordinating a team of external 3rd party contractors

Respond to planned maintenance activities for plant and equipment

Ensure that all subcontractors response and rectification times are met,

and repairs are undertaken diligently, with due care and without undue delay

Ensure a safe working environment

Constant communication to Management

Report and initiate actions to fix problems

Liaise with other support teams to ensure uptime maximization and delivery of high-quality services

Report items which require further works to Manager

Mechanical & Electrical infrastructure

Ensure environmental system is up to date and functioning correctly

Responsible for daily checks of the environmental system and plant so that they work at optimum efficiency

Oversee mechanical and infrastructure maintenance and upgrades

Planned preventative maintenance

Assist with scheduled and preventative system maintenance to ensure computer systems/network are in good working order

Apply a high standard of work

Provide feedback to Manager on how work is progressing

Discuss and implement new methods on how to improve works

Work together as a team

Record and log our actions

Documentation

Update processes, procedures, and knowledge base documentation

Implement policies to ensure work operations are carried out in an efficient and timely manner

Personality and Attributes:

Has a ??I can?? attitude

Alert

Practical minded

Flexible

Client mindset

Attention to detail

Quick thinker

Outside the box thinker

Works well with others and individually

High morals

Presentable

