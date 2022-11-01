Data Centre Engineer – Cape Town

Nov 1, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a DC Engineer with willingness to work shifts, as per shift roster (24 x 7 operation)

The key function of this role:

  • Responsible for maintaining the infrastructure integrity during planned/unplanned maintenance

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric / Grade 12 qualification

Preferred Qualification:

  • CompTIA N+
  • CompTIA A+

Experience Required:

  • 2 years?? experience within an Capitec IT environment
  • Proven experience in the Data Centre environment

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Daily plant checks
  • Responsible for installs, moves and changes according to an approved set of standards
  • Update processes, procedures, and knowledge base documentation

Servicing client??s needs

  • System Support – Monitor certain application systems and networks to ensure they function efficiently
  • Deliver a high standard of work
    Implement our knowledge to the problem
  • Work together as a team to overcome the issue

Operational responsibilities

  • Implement and install production and non-production hardware and services within the data center space
  • Network Installations
  • Break Fix installations
  • Using an asset management tool (Nlyte) to maintain and plan data center space
  • Supervising and coordinating a team of external 3rd party contractors
  • Respond to planned maintenance activities for plant and equipment
  • Ensure that all subcontractors response and rectification times are met,
    and repairs are undertaken diligently, with due care and without undue delay
  • Ensure a safe working environment
  • Constant communication to Management
  • Report and initiate actions to fix problems
  • Liaise with other support teams to ensure uptime maximization and delivery of high-quality services
  • Report items which require further works to Manager

Mechanical & Electrical infrastructure

  • Ensure environmental system is up to date and functioning correctly
  • Responsible for daily checks of the environmental system and plant so that they work at optimum efficiency
  • Oversee mechanical and infrastructure maintenance and upgrades

Planned preventative maintenance

  • Assist with scheduled and preventative system maintenance to ensure computer systems/network are in good working order
  • Apply a high standard of work
  • Provide feedback to Manager on how work is progressing
  • Discuss and implement new methods on how to improve works
  • Work together as a team
  • Record and log our actions

Documentation

  • Update processes, procedures, and knowledge base documentation
  • Implement policies to ensure work operations are carried out in an efficient and timely manner

Personality and Attributes:

  • Has a ??I can?? attitude
  • Alert
  • Practical minded
  • Flexible
  • Client mindset
  • Attention to detail
  • Quick thinker
  • Outside the box thinker
  • Works well with others and individually
  • High morals
  • Presentable

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *