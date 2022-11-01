Data Engineer

Nov 1, 2022

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Data Engineer. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Service Now development (e.g., Predictive Analytics)

  • IT Service Management, ITIL
  • Splunk Enterprise
  • AWS
  • Machine learning, especially NLP
  • Flask, Nginx, SOLR, FAISS, Linux, Docker, Kubernetes, Microservice Architecture, APIs

