Data Engineer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Data Engineer. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Service Now development (e.g., Predictive Analytics)

IT Service Management, ITIL

Splunk Enterprise

AWS

Machine learning, especially NLP

Flask, Nginx, SOLR, FAISS, Linux, Docker, Kubernetes, Microservice Architecture, APIs

Desired Skills:

