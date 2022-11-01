Data Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Nov 1, 2022

JOB OVERVIEW / ROLE PURPOSE

  • As a Data Engineer you will be responsible for the analysis, development and testing of our specialized data and analytical “recipes”.
  • We are looking for someone that has the ability to bring on board new ideas and a fresh look at the things that and need an academic foundation and experience to add to some exciting initiatives we’re currently working on.

About the Company:

  • Small team of fast-paced, passionate, solution makers. We’re specialists and generalists each in our way. Our company culture is very important and it sets us apart from the rest.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • BSC Computer Science Degree or relevant to Data Engineering Qualifications
  • Certifications: (Advantageous)
  • Azure Cloud Certification OR AWS
  • Big Data engineer or similar Certification
  • Data Analysis or similar Certification

Experience & Skills

  • Have the ability to work with clients to identify and understand their source data systems and data requirements.
  • Perform support activities of the services we offer to clients.
  • Good programming skills in both Python and SQL.
  • Good database design skills and an understanding of data warehousing techniques and approaches.
  • An understanding of and ability to access data from various sources.
  • Define and capture metadata and rules associated with ETL and ELT processes.
  • Ability to develop, maintain and enhance data tools and analytical services.
  • Ability to design and develop data models for analytics, reporting and data mining.
  • Ability to develop reports, dashboards, and analytical views on otherwise boring data, using a variety of technologies, which might include:
  • Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services
  • Microsoft PowerBI
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Troubleshoot problems, automate and optimise for performance.
  • Must have an interest in machine learning and advanced analytics, and the development of data pipelines in support thereof.
  • An ability to engineer cloud-first solutions in the Amazon Web Services Cloud (AWS) OR Azure Cloud

Technologies Required:

  • Power BI
  • Qlikview
  • Qliksense
  • MS Data stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, SQL Server)
  • AWS Data and Analytics tech stack
  • Azure Data and Analytics tech stack
  • Python with ML applications

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

BI (Business Intelligence), MIS (Management Information Systems), software development projects and more recently Machine Learning value-added solutions.

