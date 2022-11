Desktop Engineer – Microsoft & MAC – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are looking for a Desktop Engineer – Microsoft & MAC with a minimum of 4 years of desktop support experience.

Windows 2010/2013 and O365 experience is required for both Windows and MAC Machines. Must be A+ and N+ certified.

Full-time office based – Johannesburg

Does not need to have their own transport.

Desired Skills:

Windows 2010/2013 and O365

Windows and MAC Machines

A+

N+

Desktop Support

