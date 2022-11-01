DevOps IT-SCM – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a DevOps

.

This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

IT-SCM (Service Continuity Management)

BMC (Business Continuity Management)

ITIL Processes

ISO 22301

Don’t waste time, apply time!

Desired Skills:

IT-SCM (Service Continuity Management)

BMC (Business Continuity Management)

ITIL Processes

ISO 22301

About The Employer:

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a DevOps. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

– IT-SCM (Service Continuity Management)

– BMC (Business Continuity Management)

– ITIL Processes

– ISO 22301

Don’t waste time, apply time!

Learn more/Apply for this position