Front End Developer

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is looking for a Front end Developer to join their team on a hybrid working model based in Gauteng.

Skills we require from you:

JavaScript

AngularJS

Angular 6+

TypeScript

HTML 5

CSS(SCSS)

AJAX & REST

API

JSON & XML

Willingness to learn and expand

If you are interest in finding out more about this amazing fixed term contract that runs up to December 2025.

HIT THAT APPLY BUTTON!

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

