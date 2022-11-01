Front End Developer – Gauteng Midrand

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is looking for a Front end Developer to join their team on a hybrid working model based in Gauteng.
Skills we require from you:
- JavaScript
- AngularJS
- Angular 6+
- TypeScript
- HTML 5
- CSS(SCSS)
- AJAX & REST
- API
- JSON & XML
- Willingness to learn and expand
If you are interest in finding out more about this amazing fixed term contract that runs up to December 2025.
HIT THAT APPLY BUTTON!
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years