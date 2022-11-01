Front End Developer – Gauteng Midrand

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is looking for a Front end Developer to join their team on a hybrid working model based in Gauteng.

Skills we require from you:

  • JavaScript
  • AngularJS
  • Angular 6+
  • TypeScript
  • HTML 5
  • CSS(SCSS)
  • AJAX & REST
  • API
  • JSON & XML
  • Willingness to learn and expand

If you are interest in finding out more about this amazing fixed term contract that runs up to December 2025.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

