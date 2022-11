Full Stack Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a

Full Stack Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

5 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Angular 6/7/8

Java 8

J2EE

JDBC

Junit

JPQL

OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes

Jenkins

JavaScript / Typescript

Maven

Gradle

PostgreSQL

Let me help you get a life changing experience. Apply now!

Desired Skills:

Java

Angular

CI/CD

JDBC

J2EE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position