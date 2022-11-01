Helpdesk Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg

Nov 1, 2022

Our client is urgently looking for a Helpdesk Technician to join their organization
Location: Cyrildene, Bedfordview

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Relevant certificates/qualifications
  • 3+ years of experience as a Helpdesk Technician
  • Telephonic and Remote Helpdesk support (Hardware and software)
  • Must be tech-savvy
  • Must be available immediately
  • Experience with SQL Script and SQL Database will be an added advantage

Responsibilities:

  • Serving as the first point of contact for customers/clients seeking technical assistance over the phone or email
  • Performing remote troubleshooting through diagnostic techniques and pertinent questions
  • Determining the best solution based on the issue and details provided by customers
  • Logging and Closing Calls
  • Walk the customer through the problem-solving process
  • Direct unresolved issues to the next level of support personnel
  • Provide accurate information on products or services
  • Record events and problems and their resolution in logs
  • Follow-up and update customer status and information
  • Pass on any feedback or suggestions by customers to the appropriate internal team
  • Identify and suggest possible improvements in procedures
  • Locate, Test, and Report Bugs
  • Write up Troubleshooting methods and recommendations
  • Provide customers and clients with a safe and secure platform and terminal to alleviate frustrations and problems and ultimately give them security and stability through guidance and support
  • Internal Technical Support

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Script
  • Sql Database
  • Windows10+

