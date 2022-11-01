Java Developer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Back-End Developer Lead. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills

Meet with end users and gather/refine requirements.

Review system design and improve functionality.

Review and present changes to Product Owners.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging, and updating current live systems.

System integration to and from other endpoints.

System testing/parallel runs.

System implementation.

System audits/quality assurance.

Experience in architecture principles, system integration, technical sizing, high availability aspects, integration best practices.

Serverless development and support.

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Java

JEE 7

Lambda

Openshift / Docker / Kubernetes

Maven multi module project setup and development

Git with Bitbucket

Code quality with Sonar

Terraform

S3

CloudFormation

AWS Cloud

Open API

Linux/Shell scripting

React JS

Quarkus

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter

Desired Skills:

Java

angular

Spring Framework

Java 8

REST

Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position