Java Developer

Nov 1, 2022

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Back-End Developer Lead. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills

  • Meet with end users and gather/refine requirements.
  • Review system design and improve functionality.
  • Review and present changes to Product Owners.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
  • Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging, and updating current live systems.
  • System integration to and from other endpoints.
  • System testing/parallel runs.
  • System implementation.
  • System audits/quality assurance.
  • Experience in architecture principles, system integration, technical sizing, high availability aspects, integration best practices.
  • Serverless development and support.

Core understanding of and working experience with:

  • Java
  • JEE 7
  • Lambda
  • Openshift / Docker / Kubernetes
  • Maven multi module project setup and development
  • Git with Bitbucket
  • Code quality with Sonar
  • Terraform
  • S3
  • CloudFormation
  • AWS Cloud
  • Open API
  • Linux/Shell scripting
  • React JS
  • Quarkus

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • angular
  • Spring Framework
  • Java 8
  • REST
  • Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

