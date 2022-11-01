Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Back-End Developer Lead. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills
- Meet with end users and gather/refine requirements.
- Review system design and improve functionality.
- Review and present changes to Product Owners.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging, and updating current live systems.
- System integration to and from other endpoints.
- System testing/parallel runs.
- System implementation.
- System audits/quality assurance.
- Experience in architecture principles, system integration, technical sizing, high availability aspects, integration best practices.
- Serverless development and support.
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Java
- JEE 7
- Lambda
- Openshift / Docker / Kubernetes
- Maven multi module project setup and development
- Git with Bitbucket
- Code quality with Sonar
- Terraform
- S3
- CloudFormation
- AWS Cloud
- Open API
- Linux/Shell scripting
- React JS
- Quarkus
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter
Desired Skills:
- Java
- angular
- Spring Framework
- Java 8
- REST
- Java Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years