Mid – Senior Front End Developer (Vue, JavaScript, React) at Datafin Recruitment

AN ambitious and talented coder is sought by a fast-paced Digital Advertising Agency which prides itself on creating bespoke solutions for clients to join its team as a Mid – Senior Front End Developer. Your role will predominantly be to maintain and code HTML responsive mailers while you will also have the opportunity to work on some interesting projects. The ideal candidate must have 1 – 2 years proven relevant work experience with proficiency in HTML5, CSS3, SASS / SCSS or LESS & JavaScript and be familiar with Front End best practices including progressive enhancement, accessibility, responsive web design, performance and SEO. Applicants will be expected to provide a portfolio URL or at least a few website URLs demonstrating skillset with short description of involvement in each project.

Minimum of 1-2 years proven relevant work experience.

Must have demonstrable experience with standard web technologies including: HTML5, CSS3, SASS/SCSS or LESS, JavaScript.

Must be familiar with Front-End web development best practices, e.g., progressive enhancement, accessibility, responsive web design, performance and SEO.

Able to handle ambiguity and efficiently prioritise tasks (Jira).

An independent self-starter whose also able to work effectively in a team environment.

Good verbal and visual communication skills.

