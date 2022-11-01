Mid – Senior Full Stack Developer (Node.js, SQL) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced and forward-thinking Digital Advertising Agency seeks the coding talents of a Mid – Senior Full Stack Developer with 3-4 years’ Full Stack or Backend experience and strong proficiency with Node.js, SQL & JavaScript. You will tackle new technology, solve interesting challenges, and make great products. Other tech tools you need include ES6, MySQL, Postgres, NoSQL, MongoDB, HTML, SASS, CSS, Git and Test-Driven Development.

REQUIREMENTS:

3 – 4 years’ experience minimum in a backend or full-stack software development role.

Strong experience with JavaScript.

Strong experience with Node.js and ES6.

Experience with SQL (MySQL, Postgres, etc.) & No-SQL (MongoDB) databases.

Test Driven Development.

Git or other version control software.

Experience working in an Agile environment (SCRUM).

Basic understanding of HTML, SASS & CSS.

Strong Interpersonal skills with emphasis on verbal and written communication.

You’re willing to work with and learn from others.

You must be comfortable taking initiative and work well in a team.

Nice to haves –

Experience working in TypeScript.

Basic DevOps experience.

Basic knowledge of build tools (Webpack, gulp, grunt).

Experience working with AWS services (SES, SNS).

JS Front End frameworks (Vue, React).

COMMENTS:

