Midweight Marketing Digital Analyst at Headhunters – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Nov 1, 2022

Our client in the Advertising industry, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an experienced Midweight Digital Analyst.

Requirements:

  • Relevant degree in advertising.
  • 3 to 4 years’ experience.
  • Competent in Data Studio and Google Analytics.
  • Critical thinking/ Metacognition.
  • The ability to think about a plan of action.
  • The ability to maintain and monitor the plan of action.
  • Online media marketing.
  • Analysis and report building.
  • Communication skills.
  • Time management

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Mathematics – digital marketing analysts look at numbers daily to analyze all of the efforts put into digital marketing, which requires strong mathematical skills.
  • Develop paid media strategies and implement paid media (social media and google).
  • Update and maintain ad management platforms and tools.
  • Review and validate data integrity, quality, and accuracy.
  • Preparing reports (in data studio) and presentations.
  • Analyze customer behavior, marketing trends, digital media and platform performance and derive marketing insights and recommendations from this.
  • Analyze and report on SEO with recommendations for improvement.
  • Improve the agency’s SEO capabilities.
  • Develop ad hoc analysis (snapshot reports for troubleshooting).
  • Identify potential process improvements and improvements in areas within digital marketing for optimal performance.

