Procurement and Supply Chain Business Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Nov 1, 2022

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Requirements gathering and blueprinting.
  • Map Business Processes to Coupa and/or SAP.
  • Conduct Blueprint / Design workshops for one or more processes.
  • Configure scenarios in relevantSAPmodules.
  • Write Business Requirements documents.
  • Supporting data migration and cutover activities.
  • Acting as Procurement SME by providing source-to-pay expertise to the business to ensure that the implemented processes are fit for purpose.
  • Identifies and solves problems using analysis, experience, and judgment.
  • Performs analysis and effective diagnosis of clients?? issues.
  • Selects the most relevant tools/techniques to meet specific client requirements.
  • Develops solutions to problems through application of personal experience and methods and tools; validates solutions to subject matter experts.
  • Provide training to business super users
  • Support post go live embedment in the business, through problem resolution and ongoing guidance.

