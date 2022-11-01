Procurement and Supply Chain Business Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Roles and Responsibilities:
- Requirements gathering and blueprinting.
- Map Business Processes to Coupa and/or SAP.
- Conduct Blueprint / Design workshops for one or more processes.
- Configure scenarios in relevantSAPmodules.
- Write Business Requirements documents.
- Supporting data migration and cutover activities.
- Acting as Procurement SME by providing source-to-pay expertise to the business to ensure that the implemented processes are fit for purpose.
- Identifies and solves problems using analysis, experience, and judgment.
- Performs analysis and effective diagnosis of clients?? issues.
- Selects the most relevant tools/techniques to meet specific client requirements.
- Develops solutions to problems through application of personal experience and methods and tools; validates solutions to subject matter experts.
- Provide training to business super users
- Support post go live embedment in the business, through problem resolution and ongoing guidance.