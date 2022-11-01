Project Manager

The Role: Our client is recruiting a Project Manager for a remote and on site opportunity.

This is a 1 year contract. Please make sure you are willing to work on a contract before you apply below.

Your functions will include:

Transitioning and Project Management of business Information Systems.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric Certificate

Experience Required:

Knowledge and Experience of IT PROJECTS, PCN / BIN NETWORKS, IIT, SYSTEMS SOFTWARE

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Management and coordination of the specialist project streams/ activities (within the IM delivery scope) in close consultation with the primary construction contractors

Detailed IT systems and application scope clarification

Planning and coordinating alongside the various internal and external project teams and stakeholders concerned

Overseeing and reporting on the execution of activities pertaining to the IM PDD – Quality assurance of solution implementation and delivery

Management of all project management deliverables and tasks in accordance with the Sasol IM Project Delivery Framework (E2D)

Coordination of the execution activities by the various Subject Matter Experts (SME) and technical specialist teams through the lifecycle of the project (requirements, scoping, QA for the Build phase)

Stakeholder Management including engagements and collaboration meetings with the various business, Information Management and project team (external contractors) constructs

Maintaining up to date reporting (incl. steerco updates)?? as and when required

