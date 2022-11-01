Project Manager – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: Our client is recruiting a Project Manager for a remote and on site opportunity.

This is a 1 year contract. Please make sure you are willing to work on a contract before you apply below.

Your functions will include:
Transitioning and Project Management of business Information Systems.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric Certificate

Experience Required:

  • Knowledge and Experience of IT PROJECTS, PCN / BIN NETWORKS, IIT, SYSTEMS SOFTWARE

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Management and coordination of the specialist project streams/ activities (within the IM delivery scope) in close consultation with the primary construction contractors
  • Detailed IT systems and application scope clarification
  • Planning and coordinating alongside the various internal and external project teams and stakeholders concerned
  • Overseeing and reporting on the execution of activities pertaining to the IM PDD – Quality assurance of solution implementation and delivery
  • Management of all project management deliverables and tasks in accordance with the Sasol IM Project Delivery Framework (E2D)
  • Coordination of the execution activities by the various Subject Matter Experts (SME) and technical specialist teams through the lifecycle of the project (requirements, scoping, QA for the Build phase)
  • Stakeholder Management including engagements and collaboration meetings with the various business, Information Management and project team (external contractors) constructs
  • Maintaining up to date reporting (incl. steerco updates)?? as and when required

