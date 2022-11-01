Project Manager – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: Our client is recruiting a Project Manager for a remote and on site opportunity.
This is a 1 year contract. Please make sure you are willing to work on a contract before you apply below.
Your functions will include:
Transitioning and Project Management of business Information Systems.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric Certificate
Experience Required:
- Knowledge and Experience of IT PROJECTS, PCN / BIN NETWORKS, IIT, SYSTEMS SOFTWARE
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Management and coordination of the specialist project streams/ activities (within the IM delivery scope) in close consultation with the primary construction contractors
- Detailed IT systems and application scope clarification
- Planning and coordinating alongside the various internal and external project teams and stakeholders concerned
- Overseeing and reporting on the execution of activities pertaining to the IM PDD – Quality assurance of solution implementation and delivery
- Management of all project management deliverables and tasks in accordance with the Sasol IM Project Delivery Framework (E2D)
- Coordination of the execution activities by the various Subject Matter Experts (SME) and technical specialist teams through the lifecycle of the project (requirements, scoping, QA for the Build phase)
- Stakeholder Management including engagements and collaboration meetings with the various business, Information Management and project team (external contractors) constructs
- Maintaining up to date reporting (incl. steerco updates)?? as and when required