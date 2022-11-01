Project Manager IT at QES

My client based in Cape Town (north) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on a independent contract basis

Hybrid work model

Position Description:

Key Responsibilities:

Take responsibility for the delivery of one large and two smaller-sized projects, from initiation to completion in the Collective Investment Scheme business:

Inception, Initiation and Implementation of a business operating model change and associated system enhancements for client ;

Implementation of two small projects relating to utility system development, and secure site enhancements for client

Initiate and Drive out the execution of the projects;

Engage with all business and IT stakeholders including SCI Exco, Investment Cluster managers, operational managers and vendor delivery teams to ensure that all needs are considered;

Manage all aspects of the projects including governance, scope, delivery, communication, change management, quality assurance, training, budgets, reporting and acquisition;

Improvise in situations where the SCI project office does not provide the necessary structures or guidance;

Expedite delivery within the group structures and across the various role-players;

Strong management and communication around project risks and the mitigation of those risks;

Strong management around project issues and the resolution of those issues;

Minimum Requirements:

At least five years in a similar role within complex enterprise environments;

Experience in managing projects in the SDLC and able to exhibit an advanced understanding of software delivery project approach;

Solid knowledge of project planning and budgeting on complex projects;

Ability to develop detailed project plans, based on a work breakdown structure, that provides the ability to manage critical path;

Advanced competency using Microsoft Project;

Competencies:

Technical Competencies

Excellent writing and oral communication skills (English);

Ability to work with people at all levels across the business and manage out-sourced resources;

Ability to facilitate decision-making across a disparate list of stakeholders;

Ability to negotiate outsourced delivery with vendors;

Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel & PowerPoint);

Professional qualification and/or project management certification would be advantageous;

Understanding of Agile software delivery processes would be advantageous;

Behavioural Competencies:

Able to have difficult conversations with the right level of tact and diplomacy;

Not intimidated by seniority of stakeholders or the complexity of the situation;

Energetic and flexible;

Ability to deal effectively and credibly with both senior business managers and employees;

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively coupled with good negotiation skills;

Excellent co-ordination and organizational skills;

Team-oriented attitude, ability to meet deadlines and handle multiple priorities;

Excellent interpersonal skills and emotional maturity.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position