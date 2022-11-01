Project Manager IT at QES

My client based in Cape Town (north) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on a independent contract basis
Hybrid work model
Position Description:
Key Responsibilities:
- Take responsibility for the delivery of one large and two smaller-sized projects, from initiation to completion in the Collective Investment Scheme business:
- Inception, Initiation and Implementation of a business operating model change and associated system enhancements for client ;
- Implementation of two small projects relating to utility system development, and secure site enhancements for client
- Initiate and Drive out the execution of the projects;
- Engage with all business and IT stakeholders including SCI Exco, Investment Cluster managers, operational managers and vendor delivery teams to ensure that all needs are considered;
- Manage all aspects of the projects including governance, scope, delivery, communication, change management, quality assurance, training, budgets, reporting and acquisition;
- Improvise in situations where the SCI project office does not provide the necessary structures or guidance;
- Expedite delivery within the group structures and across the various role-players;
- Strong management and communication around project risks and the mitigation of those risks;
- Strong management around project issues and the resolution of those issues;
Minimum Requirements:
- At least five years in a similar role within complex enterprise environments;
- Experience in managing projects in the SDLC and able to exhibit an advanced understanding of software delivery project approach;
- Solid knowledge of project planning and budgeting on complex projects;
- Ability to develop detailed project plans, based on a work breakdown structure, that provides the ability to manage critical path;
- Advanced competency using Microsoft Project;
Competencies:
Technical Competencies
- Excellent writing and oral communication skills (English);
- Ability to work with people at all levels across the business and manage out-sourced resources;
- Ability to facilitate decision-making across a disparate list of stakeholders;
- Ability to negotiate outsourced delivery with vendors;
- Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel & PowerPoint);
- Professional qualification and/or project management certification would be advantageous;
- Understanding of Agile software delivery processes would be advantageous;
Behavioural Competencies:
- Able to have difficult conversations with the right level of tact and diplomacy;
- Not intimidated by seniority of stakeholders or the complexity of the situation;
- Energetic and flexible;
- Ability to deal effectively and credibly with both senior business managers and employees;
- Ability to communicate clearly and effectively coupled with good negotiation skills;
- Excellent co-ordination and organizational skills;
- Team-oriented attitude, ability to meet deadlines and handle multiple priorities;
- Excellent interpersonal skills and emotional maturity.
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric