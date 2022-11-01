Project Manager IT at QES – Western Cape Bellville

Nov 1, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (north) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on a independent contract basis

Hybrid work model

Position Description:
Key Responsibilities:

  • Take responsibility for the delivery of one large and two smaller-sized projects, from initiation to completion in the Collective Investment Scheme business:
  • Inception, Initiation and Implementation of a business operating model change and associated system enhancements for client ;
  • Implementation of two small projects relating to utility system development, and secure site enhancements for client
  • Initiate and Drive out the execution of the projects;
  • Engage with all business and IT stakeholders including SCI Exco, Investment Cluster managers, operational managers and vendor delivery teams to ensure that all needs are considered;
  • Manage all aspects of the projects including governance, scope, delivery, communication, change management, quality assurance, training, budgets, reporting and acquisition;
  • Improvise in situations where the SCI project office does not provide the necessary structures or guidance;
  • Expedite delivery within the group structures and across the various role-players;
  • Strong management and communication around project risks and the mitigation of those risks;
  • Strong management around project issues and the resolution of those issues;

Minimum Requirements:

  • At least five years in a similar role within complex enterprise environments;
  • Experience in managing projects in the SDLC and able to exhibit an advanced understanding of software delivery project approach;
  • Solid knowledge of project planning and budgeting on complex projects;
  • Ability to develop detailed project plans, based on a work breakdown structure, that provides the ability to manage critical path;
  • Advanced competency using Microsoft Project;

Competencies:
Technical Competencies

  • Excellent writing and oral communication skills (English);
  • Ability to work with people at all levels across the business and manage out-sourced resources;
  • Ability to facilitate decision-making across a disparate list of stakeholders;
  • Ability to negotiate outsourced delivery with vendors;
  • Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel & PowerPoint);
  • Professional qualification and/or project management certification would be advantageous;
  • Understanding of Agile software delivery processes would be advantageous;

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Able to have difficult conversations with the right level of tact and diplomacy;
  • Not intimidated by seniority of stakeholders or the complexity of the situation;
  • Energetic and flexible;
  • Ability to deal effectively and credibly with both senior business managers and employees;
  • Ability to communicate clearly and effectively coupled with good negotiation skills;
  • Excellent co-ordination and organizational skills;
  • Team-oriented attitude, ability to meet deadlines and handle multiple priorities;
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and emotional maturity.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

