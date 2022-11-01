SAP BI BW Specialist

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a SAP BI/BW consultant. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Development documentation

Analyse and solve End-user authorisation issues

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Desired Skills:

Unit tests

Integration tests and System Integration security tests

