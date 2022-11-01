SAP Project Manager at Cemza (PTY) Ltd – Gauteng Midrand

Nov 1, 2022

Position Summary:

  • Responsible for regularly managing SAP project including integration points with other enterprise efforts. Additionally, responsible for status report, issue tracking, and project communications.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for tracking key project activities at a detailed level including administrative items associated with a complex technical SAP deployment.
  • Monitors plan and highlights anticipated issues or slippage.
  • Formulates recovery plans or assessing impact if not recoverable and escalates as appropriate.
  • Records and monitors project actual costs vs. project budget.
  • Responsible for proactively identifying variances to plan and developing appropriate mitigation plans.
  • Formulates corrective actions when project deliverables deviate from the work plan with the assistance of team members.
  • Understands how project decisions impact key business metrics and the enterprise strategy.
  • Builds consensus among team relative to project scope, task execution, staffing and issue resolution.
  • Provides clear and reliable communications to internal teams, project stakeholders
  • Uses multiple media formats.
  • Effectively conveys information and ideas.
  • Provides input to decisions through effective communication methods.
  • Holds self-accountable for meeting expectations and requirements of users
  • Shows ability to learn new tools and processes
  • Evaluates new or changed tools and processes to fit within the projects managed.
  • Shows flexibility in changing approach when needed.
  • Creates integrated project plans associated with deploying new SAP systems.
  • Reviews project proposals.
  • Integrates timeframes and processes for completing project.
  • Escalates when appropriate.
  • Ensures the quality and integrity of project work products.
  • Maintains quality service by establishing and enforcing organization standards.
  • Leads change management.
  • Motivates team by explaining priorities and objectives.
  • Engages in effective brainstorming and brings creative ideas to the workplace.
  • Has good judgment regarding which creative ideas and suggestions can improve our business and implements identified solutions.
  • Adheres to and analyzes project/program policies processes, standards, governance, and metrics.
  • Determines the best approach for the projects being managed.
  • Makes recommendations for improving efficiency, product delivery and expense reduction in projects.
  • Defines and understands the objectives and the scope of the project.

Experience and Educational Requirements:

  • 7 to 10 years of SAP implementation, including 7 or more years managing projects.
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, or other related field, or equivalent work experience.
  • Project Management certification or successful completion of a recognized project management curriculum is desired.

Minimum Skills, Knowledge and Ability Requirements:

  • General knowledge of SAP or ERP deployment activities, likely at an infrastructure level.
  • FICO,SD,MM,PP,PM,QM functional knowledge required.
  • Provide FS (Functional Specification) & TS (Technical Specification) to ABAPER.
  • Utilizes the information in Clarity/Open Workbench as part of a tool kit that communicates status based on the needs of the project.
  • Prior experience with Clarity/Open Workbench tool to determine how the intersection of multiple projects impact the critical path, baseline, resource constraints, costs and budget of the team.
  • Able to model different mitigation plans in the Clarity/Open Workbench tool and make and recommendations.
  • Able to extract the information from the Clarity/Open Workbench tool to analyze intersecting projects and team level allocations.
  • Understands when to use MS Project data to supplement the Clarity data.
  • Prepares a complex schedule within MS Project and manages timelines within tool.
  • Able to use communication features such as Timeline, Gantt charts, etc for stakeholder updates when needed.
  • Can use Outlook to schedule meetings with internal and external resources in multiple locations.
  • When needed, utilizes the information in MS Excel as part of a tool kit that communicates project level information based on the needs of the project.
  • Within MS Excel works with multiple worksheets, filters data, functions, pivot tables.
  • Able to create presentations in MS PowerPoint to present complex ideas in a way that is easily

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • ERP
  • FICO
  • MM
  • PM
  • QM
  • FS
  • TS
  • ABAPER
  • EXCEL
  • WORD
  • POWERPOINT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *