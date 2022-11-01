SAP Project Manager at Cemza (PTY) Ltd – Gauteng Midrand

Position Summary:
- Responsible for regularly managing SAP project including integration points with other enterprise efforts. Additionally, responsible for status report, issue tracking, and project communications.
Primary Duties and Responsibilities:
- Responsible for tracking key project activities at a detailed level including administrative items associated with a complex technical SAP deployment.
- Monitors plan and highlights anticipated issues or slippage.
- Formulates recovery plans or assessing impact if not recoverable and escalates as appropriate.
- Records and monitors project actual costs vs. project budget.
- Responsible for proactively identifying variances to plan and developing appropriate mitigation plans.
- Formulates corrective actions when project deliverables deviate from the work plan with the assistance of team members.
- Understands how project decisions impact key business metrics and the enterprise strategy.
- Builds consensus among team relative to project scope, task execution, staffing and issue resolution.
- Provides clear and reliable communications to internal teams, project stakeholders
- Uses multiple media formats.
- Effectively conveys information and ideas.
- Provides input to decisions through effective communication methods.
- Holds self-accountable for meeting expectations and requirements of users
- Shows ability to learn new tools and processes
- Evaluates new or changed tools and processes to fit within the projects managed.
- Shows flexibility in changing approach when needed.
- Creates integrated project plans associated with deploying new SAP systems.
- Reviews project proposals.
- Integrates timeframes and processes for completing project.
- Escalates when appropriate.
- Ensures the quality and integrity of project work products.
- Maintains quality service by establishing and enforcing organization standards.
- Leads change management.
- Motivates team by explaining priorities and objectives.
- Engages in effective brainstorming and brings creative ideas to the workplace.
- Has good judgment regarding which creative ideas and suggestions can improve our business and implements identified solutions.
- Adheres to and analyzes project/program policies processes, standards, governance, and metrics.
- Determines the best approach for the projects being managed.
- Makes recommendations for improving efficiency, product delivery and expense reduction in projects.
- Defines and understands the objectives and the scope of the project.
Experience and Educational Requirements:
- 7 to 10 years of SAP implementation, including 7 or more years managing projects.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, or other related field, or equivalent work experience.
- Project Management certification or successful completion of a recognized project management curriculum is desired.
Minimum Skills, Knowledge and Ability Requirements:
- General knowledge of SAP or ERP deployment activities, likely at an infrastructure level.
- FICO,SD,MM,PP,PM,QM functional knowledge required.
- Provide FS (Functional Specification) & TS (Technical Specification) to ABAPER.
- Utilizes the information in Clarity/Open Workbench as part of a tool kit that communicates status based on the needs of the project.
- Prior experience with Clarity/Open Workbench tool to determine how the intersection of multiple projects impact the critical path, baseline, resource constraints, costs and budget of the team.
- Able to model different mitigation plans in the Clarity/Open Workbench tool and make and recommendations.
- Able to extract the information from the Clarity/Open Workbench tool to analyze intersecting projects and team level allocations.
- Understands when to use MS Project data to supplement the Clarity data.
- Prepares a complex schedule within MS Project and manages timelines within tool.
- Able to use communication features such as Timeline, Gantt charts, etc for stakeholder updates when needed.
- Can use Outlook to schedule meetings with internal and external resources in multiple locations.
- When needed, utilizes the information in MS Excel as part of a tool kit that communicates project level information based on the needs of the project.
- Within MS Excel works with multiple worksheets, filters data, functions, pivot tables.
- Able to create presentations in MS PowerPoint to present complex ideas in a way that is easily
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- ERP
- FICO
- MM
- PM
- QM
- FS
- TS
- ABAPER
- EXCEL
- WORD
- POWERPOINT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree