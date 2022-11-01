Senior Network Administrator – Gauteng Menlyn

Onsite – Office location position. IT Financial Services
Skills
- Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies
- Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies
- Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies
- Strong knowledge of Windows operating system
- Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN.
- Knowledge of Security patch maintenance process on LAN environments
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Hands-on approach
- Ability to manage SLA’s with service providers
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines
- Qualifications
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
- National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage
- Any network qualification (i.e. CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fortinet) would be an advantage
What the job will entail day to day:
- Establishes network specifications by conferring with users; analysing workflow, access, information, and security requirements
- Day to day administration of Cisco, Fortinet firewalls, switches and routers, including interface configuration and routing protocols
- Evaluating network performance issues including availability, utilization, throughput, and latency
- Planning and executing the selection, installation, configuration, and testing of equipment; defining network policies and procedures
- Establishing connections and updating firewall access list
- Maintains network performance by performing network monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning; troubleshooting network problems; escalating problems to vendor.
- Upgrades network by conferring with vendors; developing, testing, evaluating and installing enhancements
- Maintains organisation data flow and network diagrams
- Assists with and oversees the management of user access and maintaining related records
- Secures network by developing network access, monitoring, control, and evaluation, maintaining documentation
- Assists with and oversees the Data Centre operations and environment
- Providing technical support to employees and 3dr Party’s
- Assists with the Administration of systems and servers related to LAN and WAN (e.g. email systems, accounts, workstation ID, IP assignments, VOIP, network, security, antivirus, spyware, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring availability of services to authorized users
- Assists in overseeing the organisation and operation of the Network Operations Centre (e.g. monitoring temperature organising materials, ensuring availability of materials, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring efficient operations
- Assists with the installation of client and server software on a variety of platforms (e.g. service packs, application software, operating software, hardware upgrades, etc.) for the purpose of upgrading and maintaining business productivity
- Assists with the maintenance of network operations and software applications (e.g. servers, print, application, WEB, database, proxy, etc.) operating systems, server backups, routine maintenance programs, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring efficient operations
- Manages project migrations for hardware/software systems for the purpose of ensuring efficient operations
- Researches trends, products, equipment, tests, etc. for the purpose of recommending procedures and/or purchases
Special Requirements:
- Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
- Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)
- Travel nationally
- Must be self-learning
- Able to work independently
- Must have own and reliable transport.
- Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
IT Financial Services