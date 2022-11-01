Senior Network Administrator – Gauteng Menlyn

Onsite – Office location position. IT Financial Services

Skills

Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies

Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies

Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies

Strong knowledge of Windows operating system

Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN.

Knowledge of Security patch maintenance process on LAN environments

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Hands-on approach

Ability to manage SLA’s with service providers

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines

Qualifications

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage

Any network qualification (i.e. CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fortinet) would be an advantage

What the job will entail day to day:

Establishes network specifications by conferring with users; analysing workflow, access, information, and security requirements

Day to day administration of Cisco, Fortinet firewalls, switches and routers, including interface configuration and routing protocols

Evaluating network performance issues including availability, utilization, throughput, and latency

Planning and executing the selection, installation, configuration, and testing of equipment; defining network policies and procedures

Establishing connections and updating firewall access list

Maintains network performance by performing network monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning; troubleshooting network problems; escalating problems to vendor.

Upgrades network by conferring with vendors; developing, testing, evaluating and installing enhancements

Maintains organisation data flow and network diagrams

Assists with and oversees the management of user access and maintaining related records

Secures network by developing network access, monitoring, control, and evaluation, maintaining documentation

Assists with and oversees the Data Centre operations and environment

Providing technical support to employees and 3dr Party’s

Assists with the Administration of systems and servers related to LAN and WAN (e.g. email systems, accounts, workstation ID, IP assignments, VOIP, network, security, antivirus, spyware, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring availability of services to authorized users

Assists in overseeing the organisation and operation of the Network Operations Centre (e.g. monitoring temperature organising materials, ensuring availability of materials, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring efficient operations

Assists with the installation of client and server software on a variety of platforms (e.g. service packs, application software, operating software, hardware upgrades, etc.) for the purpose of upgrading and maintaining business productivity

Assists with the maintenance of network operations and software applications (e.g. servers, print, application, WEB, database, proxy, etc.) operating systems, server backups, routine maintenance programs, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring efficient operations

Manages project migrations for hardware/software systems for the purpose of ensuring efficient operations

Researches trends, products, equipment, tests, etc. for the purpose of recommending procedures and/or purchases

Special Requirements:

Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)

Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)

Travel nationally

Must be self-learning

Able to work independently

Must have own and reliable transport.

Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work

