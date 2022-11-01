Senior Project Manager at iLaunch

Project Management experience specifically within the Data and Infrastructure project space

Strong experience with Stakeholder management and feedback

Our client a leading Financial Services company is currently seeking to contract a Senior Project Manager to join their team

Minimum Requirements

Solid Data and Infrastructure project experience

Ideally 8+ Years proven experience – financial service sector, insurance advantageous

Project Management certification

Preferably Scaled Agile experience advantageous

