Senior Scrum Master/Agile PM

Nov 1, 2022

We are hiring a Senior Scrum Master/Agile PM with a minimum of 5 years of experience in the following:

  • At least 3 years experience in Agile Scrum with 5+ years as a Project Manager.
  • Telco Domain Experience
  • Experience in leading multiple large teams across a custom development landscape

This is a hybrid working role. Will be required to go into the offices from time to time, and we would need the successful incumbent to be based in Gauteng. ([Email Address Removed])

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum Master
  • Agile Scrum
  • Project Manager
  • Telco Domain

