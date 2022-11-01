Senior Systems Developer at Kwena

Our client is looking for a strong leader that can manage team, do development him/her self be hands on. This is a hybrid position.

Able to interact with clients

Be innovative

This person will need to set standards.

Open to change and adaptable

Open to new product development and development itself

Skills:

Angular

C#

.Net Core

IIS

Knowledge of architecture

Own car is a must, will now or then travel to clients – fuel can be claimed back.

