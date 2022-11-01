Senior Systems Developer at Kwena – Gauteng Midrand

Nov 1, 2022

Our client is looking for a strong leader that can manage team, do development him/her self be hands on. This is a hybrid position.

  • Able to interact with clients
  • Be innovative
  • This person will need to set standards.
  • Open to change and adaptable
  • Open to new product development and development itself

Skills:

  • Angular
  • C#
  • .Net Core
  • IIS
  • Knowledge of architecture

Own car is a must, will now or then travel to clients – fuel can be claimed back.

