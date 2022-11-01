Senior Systems Developer at Kwena – Gauteng Midrand

Our client is looking for a strong leader that can manage team, do development him/her self be hands on. This is a hybrid position.
- Able to interact with clients
- Be innovative
- This person will need to set standards.
- Open to change and adaptable
- Open to new product development and development itself
Skills:
- Angular
- C#
- .Net Core
- IIS
- Knowledge of architecture
Own car is a must, will now or then travel to clients – fuel can be claimed back.
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- C#
- .Net Core
- IIS
- Architecture