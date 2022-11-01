Solution Architect

Our client is is a Microsoft Gold Partner that develops Enterprise Business Applications using predominantly the Microsoft stack. Our expertise extends to System Integration, Database Development and Business Intelligence Solutions.

Duties & Responsibilities

We are looking for a Solutions Architect to join our team on an existing project. The job is either a six-month contract or a permanent placement.

The immediate need is for a solution architect for a project to deliver a comprehensive solution with the following components and technology stack:

Components of solution

Web system with a front-end for clients who apply, pay and get issued a digital and paper document.

There are numerous workflows, follow-ups, correspondence, notifications etc

A browser-based back-office system for internal staff to view, process, approve and issue these documents

Integration with a number of internal and external systems using an API gateway

Digital certificates

Workflow

Document management

Single Sign-On

A mobile app to provide functionality for client users.

Data warehouse

Business Intelligence

IoT devices

Solution technology

Microsoft SQL Server

SharePoint for document storage

Angular

.Net

C#

PowerBI

Azure AD

MS Power Platform

Role, Background and Experience

You will be responsible for the overall design and delivery of this entire solution ensuring that it is fit for purpose and meets the business requirements. The overall solution design, ensuring that everything fits together, and database design will be your responsibility.

You will be expected to write the programme or module specifications for the programmers.

You will be a critical part of scrum planning and daily standups.

You will be supported by a full-time project manager, scrum master, DBA and a team of developers.

You will also be supported by a senior solution architect who has detailed knowledge of the solution.

You should have:

An appropriate degree or qualification

5+ years Solution Architecture or Solution Design experience

Understanding of most of the technologies mentioned above, and the ability to rapidly research and understand new components

Contactable references

You do not need to have detailed technical knowledge of the software as you will not be expected to do any programming – maybe some database work such as developing suitable views or queries to assist the programmers.

Desired Skills:

Solution Architecture

