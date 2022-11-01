PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB:
The primary function of a Solution Developer is to:
- Support the current platform in terms of features and enhancements from clients . Examples
would include creating reports, changes to existing products and creating new products.
- Support the day-to-day functioning and operability of the current platform. Examples would
include investigations into incidents or bugs (e.g. reports that are functioning incorrectly).
- Designing and implementing solutions for client requirements.
- Delivering on requirements on-time and to specification with high level of quality.
- Defining user test plan for solutions which are implemented.
- Create documentation
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
- Minimum of Grade 12 and an IT Qualification / Diploma will be an advantage
- Microsoft Certification will be an advantage
- Working knowledge of the following technology and tools:
o MS SQL server 2012+
o MS SQL, T-SQL, or similarly structured query languages (e.g., Azure SQL, PostgreSQL)
o Visual Basic (VBScript)
o MS Excel (Intermediate)
- The following technology and tools will be an advantage:
o Basic C#
o CSS
o SSRS
o PowerShell
o Azure DevOps
o Flowgear
- Insurance, InsurTech, financial services and/or FinTech knowledge and experience will be
highly advantageous
Desired Skills:
- SQL