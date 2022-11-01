Solution Developer – Gauteng Roodepoort

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB:

The primary function of a Solution Developer is to:

Support the current platform in terms of features and enhancements from clients . Examples

would include creating reports, changes to existing products and creating new products.

Support the day-to-day functioning and operability of the current platform. Examples would

include investigations into incidents or bugs (e.g. reports that are functioning incorrectly).

Designing and implementing solutions for client requirements.

Delivering on requirements on-time and to specification with high level of quality.

Defining user test plan for solutions which are implemented.

Create documentation

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Minimum of Grade 12 and an IT Qualification / Diploma will be an advantage

Microsoft Certification will be an advantage

Working knowledge of the following technology and tools:

o MS SQL server 2012+

o MS SQL, T-SQL, or similarly structured query languages (e.g., Azure SQL, PostgreSQL)

o Visual Basic (VBScript)

o MS Excel (Intermediate)

The following technology and tools will be an advantage:

o Basic C#

o CSS

o SSRS

o PowerShell

o Azure DevOps

o Flowgear

Insurance, InsurTech, financial services and/or FinTech knowledge and experience will be

highly advantageous

Desired Skills:

SQL

