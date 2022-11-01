Solutions Architect

Nov 1, 2022

Our client, a technology service provider is currently searching for a Solutions Architect to join their team.
Requirements:

  • Technical Solution Architecture & Design
  • Experience with Banking IT Landscape
  • Stakeholder Engagement
  • Relevant Diploma (NQF 6) in Computer Science, Information Technology Alternatively, Grade 12 (NQF 4) with relevant IT Certification and/or equivalent years of experience
  • 10+ years’ experience in solution architecture design and concepts OR 9 year’s relevant experience

Desired Skills:

  • Solutions architect
  • Banking
  • design

